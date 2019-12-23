Boeing 737 Max-Timeline

Boeing's 737 Max is a more fuel-efficient update of the company's popular 737, the best-selling airliner ever. A timeline of important events involving the Max:

August 2011: Boeing announces the 737 Max models 7, 8 and 9.

August 2015: The first 737 Max plane rolls off the production line.

January 2016: The 737 Max takes its first test flight.

March 2017: Federal Aviation Administration certifies the 737 Max.

May 2017: Malindo Air, a Malaysian subsidiary of Indonesian budget airline Lion Air, is the first to receive a 737 Max.

May 2017: The 737 Max makes its first commercial flight on May 22 from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

Oct. 29, 2018: Lion Air flight 610, a Boeing 737 Max 8, plunges into the Java Sea, killing all 189 on board.

March 10, 2018: Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, a Boeing 737 Max 8, crashes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all 157 people aboard.