Bond set at $250,000 in deadly Milwaukee road rage shooting

A man accused of killing a 3-year-old girl in what Milwaukee police say was a road rage shooting is jailed on $250,000 cash bond.

Thirty-nine-year-old Antonio Bratcher is accused of firing a gun from his SUV into another vehicle Saturday after nearly colliding with it on Milwaukee's north side. The vehicle had four young children inside and one of them, Brooklyn Harris, was killed by the gunfire.

Authorities say in a criminal complaint that Bratcher fled the scene, was pursued by officers, crashed his car and was eventually found hiding under a porch.

Bratcher appeared Wednesday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. He's charged with first-degree reckless homicide and five counts of recklessly endangering safety. Court records say a public defender will be appointed to represent Bratcher.