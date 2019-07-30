Border Patrol detains adults with no end _ until lawyers sue

Immigration lawyers allege adults are being detained in packed Border Patrol cells — malnourished, poorly treated and incommunicado — only to be moved within hours once the government is sued on their behalf.

One group of lawyers has filed lawsuits on behalf of the spouses, siblings and relatives of 18 migrants — all of whom were removed from their cells almost immediately.

The lawyers believe the government is trying to avoid a federal judge issuing a sweeping order that would require the release of potentially thousands of people detained by the Border Patrol.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined to comment.