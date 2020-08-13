Ex-Boston police union boss charged with sex assault of girl The former head of Boston’s largest police union has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl

BOSTON -- The former head of Boston's largest police union has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl and was ordered held Thursday on $100,000 bail.

Patrick Rose, 66, a retired officer and the one-time president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, was arraigned on charges including aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Rose is accused of sexually assaulting the girl on “multiple occasions” from when she was about 7 to about 12 years old, according to a police report filed in court.

Rose did not respond to a phone call Wednesday evening from The Boston Globe. The newspaper reports that his lawyer declined to give his name to reporters after Thursday's hearing.

Rose was named president of the police union in 2014 after joining the police department 20 years earlier.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday that he is “deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations" and called for them to be investigated “to the fullest extent of the law.”