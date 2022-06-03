California prosecutors: Mexican megachurch leader Naasón Joaquín García pleads guilty to sexually abusing three girls

ByThe Associated Press
June 03, 2022, 7:22 PM

LOS ANGELES -- California prosecutors: Mexican megachurch leader Naasón Joaquín García pleads guilty to sexually abusing three girls.

