California Rep. Duncan Hunter announces resignation

SAN DIEGO -- Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter submitted his resignation Tuesday, effective Jan. 13, after pleading guilty to a corruption charge, leaving one of the GOP's few remaining House seats in heavily Democratic California.

Hunter's departure ends his family's political dynasty in which he and his father, Duncan L. Hunter, represented the San Diego County district for nearly 30 years. The combat Marine veteran — a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump — served 11 years in Congress.

His two-page letter of resignation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lists his accomplishments and doesn't mention his criminal conviction.