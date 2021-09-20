California woman found dead in freezer; daughter questioned

Authorities say an 87-year-old woman has been found dead in a freezer at her Southern California home and investigators have questioned her daughter, who lived with her

September 20, 2021, 7:57 PM
1 min read

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- An 87-year-old woman has been found dead inside a freezer in the garage of her Southern California home and investigators questioned her daughter, who lived with her, authorities said.

No arrests have been made since the body was discovered on Sunday in Riverside after another relative asked police to check on the older woman, the Press-Enterprise reported Monday.

The daughter gave inconsistent statements about the whereabouts of her mother, said Officer Javier Cabrera of the Riverside Police Department.

Officers searched the house, which Cabrera described as “disheveled,” with hoarding-like conditions. There was a foul odor and officers eventually discovered the body in a functioning freezer in the garage.

No information on the body’s condition was available and the daughter was not identifed. An autopsy is being conducted, the Press-Enterprise reported.

Top Stories

911 caller claimed he saw Brian Laundrie 'slapping' Gabby Petito: Live updates

8 minutes ago

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

41 minutes ago

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 19, 6:44 PM

‘Heartbreaking’ update in Gabby Petito case

Sep 19, 6:16 PM

Top Stories

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa discuss new book, 'Peril'

Sep 20, 8:03 AM

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

33 minutes ago

Trump CFO's lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way

1 hour ago

2 wounded, 1 juvenile in custody following shooting at high school: Police

2 hours ago

Top Stories

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa discuss new book, 'Peril'

Sep 20, 8:03 AM

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

33 minutes ago

Trump CFO's lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way

1 hour ago

2 wounded, 1 juvenile in custody following shooting at high school: Police

2 hours ago

Top Stories

FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 10:22 AM

Bob Woodward and Robert Costa discuss new book, 'Peril'

Sep 20, 8:03 AM

Body ‘consistent with description’ of Gabby Petito found

Sep 19, 6:37 PM

‘Heartbreaking’ update in Gabby Petito case

Sep 19, 6:16 PM

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

33 minutes ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events