S Carolina TV reporter: Frat members yelled sexist remarks

The University of South Carolina is investigating members of a fraternity who a television reporter says made sexist and offensive remarks to her while she was working.

WACH-TV says their reporter Brittany Breeding was covering Lambda Chi Alpha’s four-year suspension Monday when some fraternity members yelled out derogatory remarks at her.

University spokesman Jeff Stensland says a staff member witnessed the harassment and reported it.

Fraternity spokesman Tad Lichtenauer says they expect ethical behavior from all students and take harassment allegations seriously.

News outlets report Lambda Chi Alpha had already been suspended from the school’s campus until 2023 because of hazing allegations involving violence and alcohol.

Breeding is one of many reporters who’ve been harassed on air.

In September, a man was charged with harassment after trying to kiss a Kentucky television reporter on-air.