Cases against pork giant continue after big penalty slashed

Lawyers for the world's largest pork producer say jurors shouldn't hear about the finances of a company that allegedly ignored complaints for years when they're presented again with claims that industrial-scale hog operations harm rural neighbors.

Jury selection starts Tuesday in a Raleigh, North Carolina, federal court over claims the method in which Hong Kong-owned, Virginia-based Smithfield Foods raises hogs creates intense smells and clouds of flies. As many as ten of the two dozen lawsuits by more than 500 neighbors could be tried this year.

The first case ended last month with jurors punishing Smithfield by awarding 10 neighbors of a 15,000-head swine operation $50 million in punitive damages. But the judge slashed that to $2.5 million, citing a state law that limits the cost of corporate misdeeds.