Census: Childless older women better off than older men

Older adults who are childless in the U.S. are more likely to be college educated, working and white than those with children

August 31, 2021, 7:21 PM
3 min read

Older adults who are childless in the U.S. are more likely to be college educated, working and white than those with children, and their numbers are growing.

About 1 in 6 adults age 55 and older are childless, and childless older women appear to be better positioned than men when it comes to health and wealth, according to a first-of-its-kind report released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The study was executed by the statistical agency to get a better understanding of childless adults because their numbers are growing due to declining marriage rates and an aging population. Although having children outside of marriage has become more common for young adults, marriage traditionally was considered a precursor to parenthood for the older generation, the Census Bureau said.

More than 19% of people between ages 55 and 64 were childless, while that figure was 15.9% for those between ages 65 and 74 and 10.9% for those age 75 and older.

“This suggests that childless adults will make up a greater share of the older adult population in the future and underscores the importance of research such as this study," said the report based on a 2018 survey.

A greater share of childless older adults were non-Hispanic white compared with biological parents, 79% versus 72.8%, and they were overwhelmingly born in the U.S. — 90%, compared with 84.7% for parents — according to the report.

When it came to physical health, about three-quarters of men and women with children, as well as childless women, said they had excellent, very good or good health. But that figure was lower for childless men, more than 71%.

Those older adults with children were more likely to be living with a spouse compared with childless older adults, while the childless were more likely to be living alone than parents, suggesting childless older adults have fewer sources of potential support in their homes, according to the report.

“As spouses and children are the primary sources of informal care in the United States ... these discrepancies are concerning," the report said.

Net worth varied by sex among older adults. Childless women had the highest net worth, at $173,800, followed by biological fathers at $161,200, while the median net worth for everyone over age 55 was $133,500, the report said.

The higher net worth of childless older women may put them at a greater advantage to hire paid care, the report said.

“Childless older women appear to be in a more advantageous position than their male counterparts in later life," the report said. “They have better self-rated health scores and higher personal net worth than childless men."

———

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.

Top Stories

Biden to defend Afghanistan troop withdrawal while leaving some Americans behind

2 hours ago

On Location: August 31, 2021

Aug 31, 10:03 AM

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

San Diego father waits anxiously for family stranded in Afghanistan

Aug 27, 9:19 PM

COVID-19 live updates: US now approaching January's hospitalization peak

12 minutes ago

Top Stories

Biden to defend Afghanistan troop withdrawal while leaving some Americans behind

2 hours ago

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins criminal trial

Aug 31, 7:44 AM

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Man attacked by alligator in Hurricane Ida's floodwaters

3 hours ago

Ida could bring flash flooding to Northeast

Aug 31, 10:14 AM

Top Stories

Biden to defend Afghanistan troop withdrawal while leaving some Americans behind

2 hours ago

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins criminal trial

Aug 31, 7:44 AM

Ida could bring flash flooding to Northeast

Aug 31, 10:14 AM

Man attacked by alligator in Hurricane Ida's floodwaters

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Biden to defend Afghanistan troop withdrawal while leaving some Americans behind

2 hours ago

Blinken announces end of mission in Afghanistan

Aug 30, 7:45 PM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins criminal trial

Aug 31, 7:44 AM

After 20 years, US ground troops leave Afghanistan, but Americans left behind

Aug 30, 7:51 PM

America’s longest war comes to an end 20 years later

Aug 30, 9:01 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events