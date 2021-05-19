2 charged in November death of 15-month-old Wisconsin boy

Two people are facing charges in the death of a 15-month-old Wisconsin boy, six months after an autopsy showed he had pneumonia, multiple injuries and methamphetamine in his system

MERRILL, Wis. -- Two people are facing charges in the death of a 15-month-old Wisconsin boy, six months after an autopsy showed he had pneumonia, multiple injuries and methamphetamine in his system.

Complaints filed Tuesday in Lincoln County charge Cody G. Robertson, 25, and Amber Boyd, 22, both of Merrill, with child neglect resulting in death. Robertson was arrested Wednesday. Police are looking for Boyd.

Authorities say Boyd, on the advice of someone else, called 911 on Nov. 12 to report that her baby wasn't breathing. The complaint said emergency responders noticed numerous bruises to the boy’s face, head, arms and legs. A paramedic reported seeing a “powdery substance like makeup concealer” on the boy and makeup covering scabs on the boy’s neck or chin and near the middle of his eyebrows.

A doctor who performed the autopsy on Nov. 13 estimated the boy had as many as 80 injuries to his body.

Officers found methamphetamine on a dresser in a closet in a bedroom of the home as well as drug paraphernalia, marijuana, LSD and a scale in drawers of the dresser. Boyd admitted snorting methamphetamine off a plate on Nov 10 and said Robertson smoked methamphetamine in the living room the morning of Nov. 12.