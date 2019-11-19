9 charged after student dies amid alleged fraternity hazing The death of an Ohio University student and a related investigation into alleged hazing by fraternity members has led to charges against nine people, including one young man indicted for involuntary manslaughter and another for reckless homicide

The death of an Ohio University student and a related investigation into alleged hazing by fraternity members has led to charges against nine people, including two indicted for involuntary manslaughter and another for reckless homicide.

The Athens County prosecutor announced indictments Tuesday related to 18-year-old Collin Wiant’s death last November and allegations about a fraternity he’d sought to join.

The Columbus Dispatch reports seven of the defendants were in the Sigma Pi fraternity.

Most face drug- or alcohol-related charges. Five are charged with misdemeanor hazing.

Wiant’s family sued Sigma Pi, alleging he died of asphyxiation after ingesting nitrous oxide provided to and forced on him by fraternity members.

The fraternity denied those allegations and said Wiant wasn't a pledge when he died. The university later expelled Sigma Pi.