Charges related to death of spiritual leader dropped

Court officials say charges have been dropped in connection with the death of a spiritual leader whose mummified body was found in what appeared to be a shrine in a home in rural southern Colorado

September 21, 2021, 9:57 PM
2 min read

DENVER -- Criminal charges have been dropped in connection with the death of a spiritual leader whose mummified body was found in what appeared to be a shrine in a southern Colorado home, according to court officials.

The body of Amy Carlson, 45, the leader of the Love Has Won group, was found decorated with Christmas lights and glitter in the tiny, rural town of Moffat in April, according to previously released arrest affidavits. Seven people were charged with tampering with or abusing her corpse as well as child abuse, presumably because there were two children living in the home.

Charges against six people were dropped during court proceedings, the Saguache County court clerk's office said in an email Tuesday. It said no case existed for a seventh person who was among those charged with the others in May though the office did not explain what happened in that case.

It's not known why the charges were dropped.

Assistant District Attorney Alex Raines asked a judge to dismiss all the charges during a Sept. 14 hearing, the Valley Courier reported. Defense lawyers also requested that records be sealed, which was approved, it said.

A telephone message left for Raines was not returned.

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

2 hours ago

On Location: September 21, 2021

3 hours ago

Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

1 hour ago

Search for Brian Laundrie resumes in 'gator and snake infested' swamp: Live updates

Sep 21, 2:02 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

2 hours ago

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

2 hours ago

Teen pleads guilty in murder of Barnard student

2 hours ago

Images show border patrol agents attempting to push back migrants

Sep 21, 7:14 AM

Top Stories

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

2 hours ago

FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

2 hours ago

Images show border patrol agents attempting to push back migrants

Sep 21, 7:14 AM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Top Stories

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

2 hours ago

FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

2 hours ago

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events