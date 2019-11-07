Chicago's top cop retiring after turbulent 3-plus years

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson will announce his retirement after more than three years leading the department he joined as a patrolman in 1988.

Johnson earlier this week signaled his retirement decision would have nothing to do with an investigation into a recent incident in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV. His spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee), said on Thursday he would hold a news conference later in the day.

Guglielmi said that he did not know when Johnson would step down.

Johnson became the city's top cop during one of the most violent chapters in the city's history. He found himself trying to regain public confidence in his department shattered by a video showing a white officer shooting a black teen 16 times.

He also has been a foil recently for President Donald Trump and boycotted Trump's appearance at a national conference of police chiefs in Chicago.