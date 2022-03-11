Chief: Second Joplin officer won't recover from shooting

The police chief in Joplin, Missouri, says an officer who was among three shot on Tuesday “will not recover” from his injuries

A Joplin, Missouri, police officer who was shot along with two other officers this week “will not recover” from his injuries, Police Chief Sloan Rowland said Thursday.

Rowland announced that patrol officer Jake Reed's family said he was being prepared to donate organs.

“We’re so proud, so thankful and forever in debt for his service to this community. ... Jake is an outstanding young man,” Rowland said.

Cpl. Benjamin Cooper died after being shot in the initial confrontation on Tuesday. A third officer, Rick Hirshey, was also shot and was in serious but stable condition Thursday, Rowland said.

Reed joined the police force in 2017. He and Cooper were among the first officers to confront 40-year-old Anthony Felix at a shopping mall in Joplin Tuesday afternoon.

Felix shot the two officers, stole a patrol car and fled. He crashed the car and was on foot when Hirshey saw him trying to steal another vehicle and positioned his patrol vehicle to stop the theft. Felix shot Hirshey through the windshield and hit him in the face, Rowland said.

Hirshey retired from the police force three months ago after more than 20 years of service but then returned to the department. He will face serious health problems and several surgeries in the days to come, the chief said.

Felix was then shot and killed by police Capt. William Davis, Rowland said. Davis, a veteran of more than 15 years, left cover and exposed himself to stop the suspect.

“If not for Capt. Davis' actions, additional officers and citizens could have been killed,” Rowland said.

Rowland asked everyone to pray for all the officers involved. He also thanked the community for its outpouring of support since the shooting.

Police have not released any information about Felix.