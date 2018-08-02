Chief: Officers warned homeowner 5 times to drop gun

Police in Colorado say that officers gave a homeowner who killed an intruder five warnings to drop his gun before one fired at him.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said Thursday that he didn't hear the uniformed officers identify themselves as police in body camera footage of Monday's fatal shooting of 73-year-old Richard Black. He said they gave the orders after arriving at a chaotic scene and hearing shots inside the home.

Metz said the Vietnam veteran had a "significant hearing impairment" that may have made it hard for him to hear the orders. He said the officers didn't have a physical description of Black or the man from a party across the street who broke into the home and assaulted Black's grandson. Black was white, and 26-year-old Dajon Harper was black.