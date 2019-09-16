1 child dead, 2 hurt in separate shootings in Texas

Police in Texas say three children were shot, one fatally, in separate shootings over a five-hour period on Sunday.

Fort Worth police say a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed shortly before noon Sunday. Few details have been released, but police say the initial investigation suggests the boy was shot by a sibling.

Later Sunday, an 8-year-old girl in Arlington was shot in the buttocks. Arlington police say witnesses told authorities the child sat on the weapon, but authorities have not yet verified that. Police described the weapon as an Uzi or Mac 10 type machine gun.

Also in Arlington, police say a 6-year-old boy is in very serious condition after he was shot in the head by his brother, who police say is 10 or 11 years old.