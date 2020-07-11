Child recovering after being shot 4 times during drive-by A 9-year-old who was shot four times Wednesday night in Atlanta has undergone surgery and is recovering, his mother said

ATLANTA -- A 9-year-old who was shot four times Wednesday night in Atlanta has undergone surgery and is recovering, his mother said Saturday.

Keyona Carson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her son Javonni Carson was filming TikTok videos in East Atlanta when someone drove by and fired into a crowd, injuring Javonni and two adults. She said Javonni was shot four times in his left leg and his father rushed him to a hospital.

“My other two kids were there, too, and they saw everything,” Keyona Carson said. “Someone just drove by and started shooting.”

Police said all three victims were expected to survive. Police believe an argument led to the shooting.

Authorities said officers recovered 42 shell casings from the scene. No arrests have been made.

The shooting came days after 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta.

Carson said she was heartbroken when she heard about Turner's death and felt fortunate her son survived.

“I just thank God that he’s still here,” she said of Javonni. “They don’t even have their baby any more. I can’t imagine.”