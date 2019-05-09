Chris McNair, father of 1963 church bombing victim, dies

Chris McNair, the father of one of four young girls killed in the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church, has died.

His family confirmed his death Wednesday in a statement. He was 93.

McNair's daughter Denise was one of four girls killed when a bomb placed by Ku Klux Klan members ripped through Birmingham's Sixteenth Street Baptist Church on Sept. 15, 1963.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said McNair and his family "are forever tied to our country's civil-rights legacy."

McNair was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives and later the Jefferson County Commission.

McNair was convicted in 2006 of bribery and conspiracy in connection with Jefferson County sewer construction and sentenced to five years in prison. He entered in 2011 and was released in 2013 because of his health problems and age.