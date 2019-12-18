Clarification: Intern Killed-Arrest story

This undated booking photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows James Curtis Clanton, who was arrested in the killing of an intern in the Denver area nearly 40 years ago. The Florida truck driver has been arrested and charged in the killing of a college student working as an intern for a Denver radio station nearly 40 years ago, a break in the cold case that authorities on Monday credited to the analysis of DNA information shared on genealogy websites combined with old fashioned police work. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office via AP) The Associated Press