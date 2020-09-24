Clarification: Western Wildfires-Special Places story In a story published September 22, 2020, The Associated Press reported that George Atiyeh, a storied logger-turned-conservationist who was instrumental in saving forest land, died in wildfires in Oregon

DETROIT LAKE, Ore. -- In a story published September 22, 2020, The Associated Press reported that George Atiyeh, a storied logger-turned-conservationist who was instrumental in saving forest land, died in wildfires in Oregon. Authorities say human remains have been found on his property but they have not been positively identified. Atiyeh is the last person reported as missing from blazes in Marion County, Oregon.