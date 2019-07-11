Clarification: Wheat-Trade Agreement story

In a story July 10, The Associated Press reported that Republican senators from border states want grains rules addressed as part of a trade deal with Canada and Mexico. The request was made by a bipartisan group.

An updated version is below:

Lawmakers along the northern U.S. border are asking officials to address grain rules in the trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

The Billings Gazette reported Wednesday that U.S. senators from Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota sent a letter to the chief agricultural negotiator for the U.S. trade representative, calling for an agreement that creates a more level playing field for wheat producers.

Canada controls the value of its wheat by limiting the number of varieties it accepts.

Montana farmers do not grow varieties on Canada's list, so wheat from the state has not moved freely across the border.

Montana Grain Growers Association Executive Director Lola Raska says the wheat price has been higher at times in Canada, giving U.S. farmers incentive to move their grain north.