WICHITA, Kan. -- In a story published June 12, 2022, The Associated Press reported that a white Wichita Fire Department supervisor has been suspended in an investigation of racist, homophobic and sexist texts that were shared among the city’s SWAT team members. The story should have made clear that Capt. Keith Niemann’s text was not in the chain of texts shared among SWAT team members, some of which were racist and homophobic. The text for which Niemann was punished was discovered during that investigation.
Clarification: Wichita-SWAT Team-Racist-Messages story
In a story published June 12, 2022, The Associated Press reported that a white Wichita Fire Department supervisor has been suspended in an investigation of racist, homophobic and sexist texts that were shared among the city’s SWAT team members
