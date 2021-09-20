Cleveland mayor's grandson slain in shooting; suspect sought

Police are seeking a suspect after the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G

September 20, 2021, 11:11 AM
1 min read

CLEVELAND -- Authorities were seeking a suspect in a shooting that claimed the life of the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, police said.

Police found the body of Frank Q. Jackson, 24, near a public-housing project in the city on Sunday night. According to news reports, the mayor visited the shooting scene before leaving.

Police released little information about what happened.

Frank Q. Jackson was free on $10,000 bond while he awaited a court appearance for a felonious assault charge in which he was accused of dragging a police officer while trying to flee his car in January.

The grandson pleaded guilty in 2019 to misdemeanor assault stemming from a fight with his then-girlfriend. He was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Top Stories

What we know about the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot

Sep 17, 4:04 PM

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 19, 6:44 PM

‘Heartbreaking’ update in Gabby Petito case

Sep 19, 6:16 PM

Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

Sep 16, 7:42 PM

Pfizer says vaccine safe, effective for kids ages 5 to 11

2 hours ago

Top Stories

body found in search for Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Pfizer says vaccine safe, effective for kids ages 5 to 11

2 hours ago

What we know about the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot

Sep 17, 4:04 PM

What we know about the Surfside condo collapse

Sep 19, 2:49 PM

Putin complained to Biden about calling him a 'killer,' new book claims

2 hours ago

Top Stories

What we know about the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot

Sep 17, 4:04 PM

body found in search for Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Pfizer says vaccine safe, effective for kids ages 5 to 11

2 hours ago

Putin complained to Biden about calling him a 'killer,' new book claims

2 hours ago

Body ‘consistent with description’ of Gabby Petito found

Sep 19, 6:37 PM

Top Stories

What we know about the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot

Sep 17, 4:04 PM

body found in search for Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Body ‘consistent with description’ of Gabby Petito found

Sep 19, 6:37 PM

‘Heartbreaking’ update in Gabby Petito case

Sep 19, 6:16 PM

Pfizer says vaccine safe, effective for kids ages 5 to 11

2 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events