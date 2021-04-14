Coast Guard: 6 rescued from capsized ship off Louisiana

The Coast Guard in Louisiana says it and multiple other vessels have rescued six people from a commercial lift vessel that capsized off the Louisiana coast, and are searching for more survivors

GRAND ISLE, La. -- The Coast Guard and multiple other boats have rescued six people from a commercial lift vessel that capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday night and are searching for more, the agency said.

The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement at around 8 p.m. that it and several other vessels have responded to an area in the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle after the 265-foot (81-meter) ship overturned. It was not immediately clear how many others were on the vessel.

The Coast Guard also said a search plane was flying in to assist, The Advocate reported.