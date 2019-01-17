Cohen acknowledges rigging polls for Trump in 2014 and 2015

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

President Donald Trump's estranged former lawyer is acknowledging that he paid a technology company to rig Trump's standing in two online polls.

Michael Cohen tweeted Thursday that "what I did was at the direction of and for the sole benefit of" Trump.

Technology company owner John Gauger told The Wall Street Journal that Cohen promised him $50,000 for work including using computers to enter fake votes for Trump in a 2014 CNBC poll asking people to identify top business leaders and a 2015 poll of potential presidential candidates. Gauger says Cohen paid him about a quarter of the money in cash, then stiffed him on the rest.

The Trump Organization later paid a $50,000 reimbursement to Cohen. It didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.