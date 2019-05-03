Cohen's prison reality: 'The Situation' and Shabbat services

President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer will serve his prison sentence alongside "The Situation" from "Jersey Shore" and the fraudster behind the failed Fyre Festival.

Michael Cohen is due to report Monday to the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) from New York City. White-collar and D-list scoundrels locked up at Otisville can do time while playing bocce ball and noshing on rugelach.

The 53-year-old Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has been tight-lipped about Cohen's placement. The agency denied a reporter's request to tour the Otisville and declined to comment for this article.

Cohen's lawyer says Cohen "is making every effort to reclaim his life."