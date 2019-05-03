Cohen's prison reality: 'The Situation' and Shabbat services

  • Bymichael r. sisak and jim mustian, associated press
NEW YORK — May 3, 2019, 1:03 AM ET
Michael CohenThe Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen listens to a question while testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Capitol Hill, in Washington DC. On May 6 , 2019, Cohen is scheduled to begin a three-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville in Mount Hope, N.Y., for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer will serve his prison sentence alongside "The Situation" from "Jersey Shore" and the fraudster behind the failed Fyre Festival.

Michael Cohen is due to report Monday to the Federal Correctional Institution, Otisville, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) from New York City. White-collar and D-list scoundrels locked up at Otisville can do time while playing bocce ball and noshing on rugelach.

The 53-year-old Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has been tight-lipped about Cohen's placement. The agency denied a reporter's request to tour the Otisville and declined to comment for this article.

Cohen's lawyer says Cohen "is making every effort to reclaim his life."

Comments