State trooper killed after getting hit by car during traffic stop on highway

A Connecticut state trooper has been killed after getting hit by a car while making a traffic stop on an interstate highway

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. -- A Connecticut state trooper was killed Thursday after getting hit by a car while making a traffic stop on an interstate highway, officials said.

Connecticut State Police said Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier was fatally struck by a passing vehicle as he was outside his cruiser making a traffic stop on I-84 in Southington around 2:36 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle initially “evaded the scene,” according to a news release, but was found and taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Pelletier served in the Connecticut State Police for nine years. The agency said he “served the citizens of the state of Connecticut with an unwavering sense of dedication, pride and professionalism, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered state and U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff following the death.