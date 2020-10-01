Consumer spending gains slows to 1% in August
WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer spending slowed in August while personal incomes fell, reflecting the expiration of the $600 weekly benefit for the unemployed.
The 2.7% drop in incomes followed a gain of 0.5% in July. The August drop reflected the expiration of the $600 expanded unemployment benefit on July 31. Congress has so far failed to come up with a new virus relief package that would restore that benefit.
Many economists are worried that without further government support the economy will slow significantly in the final three months of this year.