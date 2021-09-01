Coroner: Arkansas deputy shot teen fatally in neck, arm

An Arkansas coroner’s report says a teenager shot by a deputy in June died of gunshot wounds to his neck and arm

September 1, 2021, 10:14 PM
1 min read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- An Arkansas teenager shot by a sheriff's deputy in June died of gunshot wounds to his neck and arm, according to a coroner's report released Wednesday.

The report from the Pulaski County coroner in Little Rock says that Hunter Brittain, 17, was killed during a predawn June 23 traffic stop when he stepped from his truck and approached the deputy with something in his hand, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The newspaper said it had requested the report on July 8.

The report did not specify how many times Brittain was shot. His family has said he was shot three times.

Brittain’s family has said the object was a jug of antifreeze used to chock a rear wheel because his truck would not shift into park. Brittain was up late working on the transmission before taking the vehicle for a test drive, his family has said.

The Lonoke County sheriff fired Sgt. Michael Davis for not activating his body camera.

