Correction: Aunt Jemima story
In a story June 17, 2020, about Quaker Oats' decision to retire the Aunt Jemima brand, The Associated Press misquoted Geechie Boy Mill's response to questions around its branding
1 min read
NEW YORK -- In a story June 17, 2020, about Quaker Oats’ decision to retire the Aunt Jemima brand, The Associated Press misquoted Geechie Boy Mill’s response to questions around its branding. The company said it is “listening and reviewing our overall branding,” not “listening and revising our overall branding.”