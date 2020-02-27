Correction: Barr-Religious Broadcasters story In a story published February 26, 2020 about the National Religious Broadcasters convention, The Associated Press erroneously reported that attorney Jay Sekulow was scheduled to appear on a panel with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

Attorney General William Barr speaks at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.

