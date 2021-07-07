Correction: Building Collapse-Family Funeral story

In a story July 7, 2021, about a funeral for a family of four that died in the Florida condo collapse, The Associated Press erroneously reported the age of daughter Lucia Guara based on initial incorrect information from police

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- In a story July 7, 2021, about a funeral for a family of four that died in the Florida condo collapse, The Associated Press erroneously reported the age of daughter Lucia Guara based on initial incorrect information from police. Lucia Guara is 11 years old, not 10. The AP also used the incorrect last name for her mother. It is Rodriguez, not Guara.