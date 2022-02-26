Correction: Colonial Williamsburg-Black Coachmen story

In a story published Feb. 25, 2022, about Colonial Williamsburg honoring Black coachmen from the Jim Crow era, The Associated Press erroneously reported the date of coachman Benjamin Spraggins’ death

NORFOLK, Va. -- In a story published February 25, 2022, about Colonial Williamsburg honoring Black coachmen from the Jim Crow era, The Associated Press erroneously reported the date of coachman Benjamin Spraggins’ death. He died in 1987, not 2003, which is when his son Benjamin Spraggins Jr., had died.