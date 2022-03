In a story published March 18, 2022, about the alleged theft of a crane, The Associated Press erroneously reported the city where the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is located as Chilton

CHILTON, Ala. -- In a story published March 18, 2022, about the alleged theft of a crane, The Associated Press erroneously reported the city where the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is located as Chilton. It is Clanton, Alabama.