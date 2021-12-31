Correction: Daunte Wright-Officer Trial story
MINNEAPOLIS -- In a Dec. 30 story about a juror speaking about former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial for the killing of Daunte Wright, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Wright testified at the trial. Potter testified.