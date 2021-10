In a story published Dec. 13, 2018, about a death row inmate who said he wanted to be executed, The Associated Press erroneously reported that David Cox’s wife was killed in Shannon, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. -- In a story published Dec. 13, 2018, about a death row inmate who said he wanted to be executed, The Associated Press erroneously reported that David Cox’s wife was killed in Shannon, Mississippi. She was killed in Sherman, Mississippi.