Correction: Diploma Denied-Mexican Flag story

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- In a story June 7, 2021, about a high school student who was denied his diploma after wearing a Mexican flag over his gown, The Associated Press erroneously described the flag as orange, white and green. The Mexican flag is green, white and red.