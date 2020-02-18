Correction: Elderly Bank Robber story In a story February 14, 2020, about an elderly man who robbed a Florida bank because he missed his deceased wife, The Associated Press erroneously reported that The Lord's Place is a Christian residence for the homeless

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- In a story February 14, 2020, about an elderly man who robbed a Florida bank because he missed his deceased wife, The Associated Press erroneously reported that The Lord's Place is a Christian residence for the homeless. The Lord's Place says it is not affiliated with any religion.