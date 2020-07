Correction: Formosa Plastics-Louisiana story In a story July 14, 2020, about a request for an order to stop work at a planned Formosa Plastics complex, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the judge's name is Randall D

NEW ORLEANS -- In a story July 14, 2020, about a request for an order to stop work at a planned Formosa Plastics complex, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the judge’s name is Randall D. Moss. The judge’s name is Randolph D. Moss.