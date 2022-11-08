Correction: Gabby Petito Lawsuit story

In a story published Nov. 3, 2022, about the family of Gabby Petito suing Moab, Utah, and its police department, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the city spokesperson

SALT LAKE CITY -- In a story published November 3, 2022, about the family of Gabby Petito suing Moab and its police department, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the city spokesperson. It is Lisa Church, not Lisa Adams.