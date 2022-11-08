Your Voice Your Vote 2022
Last Updated: November 8, 6:28:54PM ET
Last Updated: November 8, 6:28:54PM ET

Election Counts

Correction: Gabby Petito Lawsuit story

In a story published Nov. 3, 2022, about the family of Gabby Petito suing Moab, Utah, and its police department, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the city spokesperson

ByThe Associated Press
November 8, 2022, 5:45 PM

SALT LAKE CITY -- In a story published November 3, 2022, about the family of Gabby Petito suing Moab and its police department, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the city spokesperson. It is Lisa Church, not Lisa Adams.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events