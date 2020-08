Correction: Grand Teton-Goats story In a story Aug. 6, 2020, about efforts to remove mountain goats from Grand Teton National Park, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of the acting park superintendent

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- In a story Aug. 6, 2020, about efforts to remove mountain goats from Grand Teton National Park, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of the acting park superintendent. It is Noojibail, not Noojidail.