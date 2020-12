Correction: Holiday Storm story In a story December 23, 2020, about a winter storm in the Upper Midwest, The Associated Press erroneously reported the metric conversion for potential wind chills

FARGO, N.D. -- In a story December 23, 2020, about a winter storm in the Upper Midwest, The Associated Press erroneously reported the metric conversion for potential wind chills. The forecast was for wind chills as low as minus-35 Fahrenheit, or minus-37 Celsius.