Correction: Kenosha Protest-Shootings-Verdict's Fallout

In a story published Nov. 16, 2021, about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, The Associated Press erroneously reported that prosecutors said he traveled from his home in Illinois to Wisconsin with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. Rittenhouse testified that he picked up the weapon at the home of his friend’s stepfather in Wisconsin.