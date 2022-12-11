Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story

ByThe Associated Press
December 11, 2022, 10:26 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. -- In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet.

