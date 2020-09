Correction: Marijuana Killings-California story In a story September 8, 2020, about a fatal shooting at an illegal marijuana growing operation, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of a real-estate broker

AGUANGA, Calif. -- In a story September 8, 2020, about a fatal shooting at an illegal marijuana growing operation, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of a real-estate broker. The correct name is Mike Dunn, not Reed.