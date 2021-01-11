Correction: Obit-Carrie Dann story In a story January 6, 2021, about the death of Native American land activist Carrie Dann in Nevada, The Associated Press erroneously reported the day she died and that her sister, Mary Dann, was younger

RENO, Nev. -- In a story January 6, 2021, about the death of Native American land activist Carrie Dann in Nevada, The Associated Press erroneously reported the day she died and that her sister, Mary Dann, was younger. Carrie Dann died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, and Mary Dann was older.