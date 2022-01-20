Correction: Orangutan Baby-New Orleans story

In a story published Jan. 19, 2022, about a baby orangutan at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, The Associated Press erroneously stated that the apes are named for their long red hair

NEW ORLEANS -- In a story published Jan. 19, 2022, about a baby orangutan at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, The Associated Press erroneously stated that the apes are named for their long red hair. While they are known for their hair color, it is not where they get their name. The name comes from Malay words meaning “man” and “forest.”