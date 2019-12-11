Correction: Pearl Harbor-Shooting story In a Dec. 5 story about a shooting at the Pearl Harbor military base, The Associated Press erroneously reported that all assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines are banned in Hawaii

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Robb Chadwick speaks to the media at the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Hawaii, following a shooting. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU -- In a Dec. 5 story about a shooting at the Pearl Harbor military base, The Associated Press erroneously reported that all assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines are banned in Hawaii. State law prohibits fully automatic weapons but allows some semi-automatic weapons like AR-15 rifles. Hawaii prohibits magazines from having more than 10 rounds for handguns but allows large-capacity magazines for rifles.