Correction: Pearl Harbor-Shooting story
In a Dec. 5 story about a shooting at the Pearl Harbor military base, The Associated Press erroneously reported that all assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines are banned in Hawaii
HONOLULU -- In a Dec. 5 story about a shooting at the Pearl Harbor military base, The Associated Press erroneously reported that all assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines are banned in Hawaii. State law prohibits fully automatic weapons but allows some semi-automatic weapons like AR-15 rifles. Hawaii prohibits magazines from having more than 10 rounds for handguns but allows large-capacity magazines for rifles.