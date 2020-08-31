Correction: Police Shooting-Wisconsin-Handcuffs story In a story Aug. 28, 2020, about Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that police were responding to a domestic abuse call at the time

MADISON, Wis. -- In a story Aug. 28, 2020, about Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that police were responding to a domestic abuse call at the time. The officer who shot Blake was responding to a domestic dispute call.